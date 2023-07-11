Gambia: Yunusa Badjie Resigns As Team Rhino Coach

Yunusa Badjie, head coach of Team Rhino Football Club over the weekend resigned from his post at the club.

According to the Club statement, Coach Badjie relinquished his position as Team Rhino coach due to health reasons.

"Yunusa over the years has been bedeviled by his failing health and wishes to take a back seat in order to focus on his health condition," said the club.

"Yunusa will be remembered as the coach that took Team Rhino from Third Division as champions to the GFF First Division, a feat he did with distinction."

Coach Badjie, acquired FIFA Level One and ACF C Licence thereby making him a sought-after coach.

While accepting his decision to take a back seat and focus on his health, the Management of Team Rhino wish to thank him for all the garlands he brought for the football club and wish him all the best of luck in his quest to improve his health.