Gambia: TMT Deducted 3 Points for Attacking GFF Officials

Today Makes Tomorrow (TMT) FC have been deducted three points by the Disciplinary Committee of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) for a statement apportioned against officials of the Gambia Football Federation on its official Facebook Page.

The issue caused controversy last week after the Football House Disciplinary Committee earlier deducted them 10 points for the attack.

The Abusey-based team who were leading the table standing at the time were, however, quick to come up with another statement, clarifying their statement with an apology on the same Facebook Page.

The GFF Disciplinary Committee said it took note of the Club's public apology issued on their official Facebook page, which they they believed is an admission of misconduct. However, the Appeal Committee observed that the conduct by TMT Football Club is contrary to Sections 29, 30, 34 and 35 of the Disciplinary Code of the GFF.

"Consequently, the Committee has resolved that there is indeed a case to answer against TMT Football Club and that the offense cannot go unpunished."

"In this regard, in line with the above-mentioned sections of the Disciplinary Code, TMT Academy Football Club is hereby deducted three points as per Article 35 (1) and (2)," said the committee.

The Club is also fined D25,000.00 in line with Article 31(2) of the Code. The Committee also resolved to issue the club with a strict warning letter to desist from future occurrences and to offer an official apology letter to the GFF which should be sent to the Secretariat not later than five days, failure of which will attract a further D25,000.00 fine.

"Following my knowledge of the post uploaded on the page and as the club president, I ordered for its immediate and unconditional withdrawal and thus been brought down as possible," said Omar HO Saidykhan, TMT FC president.

Despite the immediate cancellation of the post on their page, Mr. Saidykhan said, it was utterly unfortunate that the post had already gone viral and attracted some reactions.

"I hereby assure the GFF, football family and the general public that our mission at TMT FC is to contribute our part in the development of Gambian football as enshrined in the blueprint of the football leadership."

"As a club, we have invested a lot in creating employment and contributing to national development with our fervent belief to help uplift the image of our young and dedicated people with a passion for football development."

The Appeal Committee of GFF urged all members of the GFF to desist from such behaviour that would be regarded as club misconduct, inciting hatred & violence, offensive and unsporting behaviour that would offend the dignity of a person or group of persons through contemptuous, discriminatory or derogatory remarks.