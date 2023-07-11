Gambia: Three Gambian Diplomats Expelled From U.S.

10 July 2023
The Point (Banjul)

According to reliable sources, three Gambian diplomats have been expelled from the United States after they were allegedly involved in activities incompatible with their diplomatic status.

The three are Mustapha Sosseh, deputy head of Mission, Alagie Babou Joof, Finance attaché and Pa Sako Darboe, first secretary at the Gambian Embassy in the U.S.

According to sources, on Friday, the U.S. State Department officials gave them till 17 July 2023 to leave the U.S.

Efforts were made by The Point for the Gambian Embassy in Washington to shed more light on the matter but proved futile.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.