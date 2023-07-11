Gambia: GRA-Europe Branch, Concerned Gambian Youth Network Meet MJFC Prexy

The executive members of the Concerned Gambians Youth Network in collaboration with the Gambia Refugees Association-Europe Branch, Friday, 7th July 2023 paid a courtesy call on the President and Founder of The Malick Jallow Foundation for Children (MJFC), Lawyer Malick H.B. Jallow at his Chambers in Banjul.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss with the erudite lawyer the inhumane treatment meted out to migrants during deportations, the refusal of the Gambia Police Force to issue a permit to the group to organise a peaceful demonstration against deportation, reintegration of deportees into the Gambian society, among other important matters.

The youth group appealed to Lawyer Jallow to support and guide their cause towards fighting for the welfare of Gambian migrants and the deported youths.

On his part, Lawyer Malick H.B Jallow applauded the move taken by the youths. He advised them to be law-abiding and fight for their rights, while promising to support the youths to achieve their target to ensure government minimises deportation and organise a peaceful demonstration against deportation.

