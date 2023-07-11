Gambia: 1st Infantry Battalion Beat Hansa in Brikama Nawetan Qualifiers

10 July 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

First Infantry Battalion on Saturday deteated Hansa FC 4-0 in the 2023 Brikama 'nawetan' qualifiers played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

The win earns Infantry Battalion a place in the second round of the annual Brikama rainy season biggest football showpiece qualifiers.

The defeat saw Hansa FC out of the 2023 Brikama nawetan qualifiers.

Hansa FC will now hang their boots until year after their elimination from the annual Brikama nawetan qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Super Life Football Academy defeated Jalokoto FC 1-0 to advance to the second round of the Brikama nawetan qualifiers.

The defeat saw Jalokoto FC out of the 2023 Brikama nawetan qualifiers and will now hang up their boots until next year.

First Infantry Battalion and Super Life Football Academy will combat to win their second round matches to progress to the third round of the annual Brikama nawetan qualifiers.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.