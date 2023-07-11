Gambia: 1st Infantry Battalion Beat Hansa in Brikama Nawetan Qualifiers

First Infantry Battalion on Saturday deteated Hansa FC 4-0 in the 2023 Brikama 'nawetan' qualifiers played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

The win earns Infantry Battalion a place in the second round of the annual Brikama rainy season biggest football showpiece qualifiers.

The defeat saw Hansa FC out of the 2023 Brikama nawetan qualifiers.

Hansa FC will now hang their boots until year after their elimination from the annual Brikama nawetan qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Super Life Football Academy defeated Jalokoto FC 1-0 to advance to the second round of the Brikama nawetan qualifiers.

The defeat saw Jalokoto FC out of the 2023 Brikama nawetan qualifiers and will now hang up their boots until next year.

First Infantry Battalion and Super Life Football Academy will combat to win their second round matches to progress to the third round of the annual Brikama nawetan qualifiers.