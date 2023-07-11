Nigeria: Insecurity - NYSC Relocates Orientation Camp in Plateau

Though NYSC did not give specific reasons for the decision, the development may not be unconnected to the degenerating security situation in the state.

The Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has temporarily relocated its orientation camp in Plateau State from Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) to Jos, the state capital.

Though NYSC did not give specific reasons for the decision, the development may not be unconnected to the degenerating security situation in the state, particularly in Mangu Local Government Area.

A statement by NYSC's Director, of Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, noted that the orientation camp will now hold at Waye Foundation, Dio-Du, Jos.

The statement reads in part: "This is to inform members of the public, especially our esteemed prospective corps members, that the venue of the 2023 Batch 'B' Stream One Orientation Camp for Plateau State has been changed from the Permanent Orientation Camp in Mangu to Waye Foundation, by Buken Academy, Doi-Du (Temporary NYSC Orientation Camp) in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

"All Prospective Corps Members are, by this information, expected to report at the new Orientation Camp (Waye Foundation by Buken Academy) on the dates specified in their call-up letters".

Mandatory service

Nigerians who completed their Bachelor's degree programme or a Higher National Diploma are legally mandated to undergo a 12-month National Youth Service Scheme to serve their fatherland. They are deployed to different regions by the officials of the National Youth Service Corps.

Members of the 2023 Batch B Stream 1 are expected to resume orientation camps nationwide in a few days. But the prospective corp members posted to Plateau State will now head to Jos instead of Mangu, where the permanent orientation camp is located.

Plateau attacks

Security situation in Plateau State, especially in Mangu LGA, has deteriorated significantly in the last few weeks.

According to the leadership of the Mwaghavul people of the local government, more than 200 lives have been lost to incessant killings.

On Saturday, nine people were reportedly killed in Sabon Gari community of Mangu LGA.

Just about 24 hours ago, Governor Caleb Mutfwang imposed a 24-hour curfew on the Local Government following the attack.

Meanwhile, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 division of the Nigerian army in the state, Abdusalam Abubakar, says he has temporarily relocated to Mangu in an effort to bring sanity to the area.

Mr Abubakar doubles as the commander, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a task force saddled with maintaining peace in the state.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe