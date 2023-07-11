Nigeria: Naija Super 8 - Akwa United FC Book Semi-Final Ticket As Rivers United FC Crash Out

Akwa United are through to the semi-final, and Coach Osho says they are now thinking of clinching the Naija Super 8 title

After defeating Rivers United 1-0 in a tense South-South derby, Akwa United Football Club of Uyo became the first team to secure a semi-final spot in the ongoing Naija Super 8 event.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match was played at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos, on Monday.

The result sent Rivers United crashing out of the competition after they lost their opening two matches in Group B. Rivers United, who were the better side in most of the first half, failed to utilise the clear scoring opportunities they had.

Akwa United came out better in the second half and scored what was the match-winner in the 58th minute through Uche Collins. Cyril Olisema could have doubled the lead three minutes later, but he shot wide from the edge of the six-yard box.

The Uyo boys held on to their goal advantage till the final whistle to take the semi-final slot.

Speaking after the match, Akwa United coach, Fatai Osho, said his side could start considering winning the tournament.

"This victory is a good one for us. The aim was to qualify for the semi-finals. It is time to get more from the competition by going for the cup. If you are in the semi-finals, you have the chance to win. Now, we have the opportunity to give other players a chance to show what they can do in the last match," Mr Osho said.

With the results, Akwa United went top of Group B with six points. Lobi Stars are second with four points, while Yobe Desert Stars are third with one point.

Meanwhile, Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi and Yobe Desert Stars of Yobe played out a goalless draw in a cagey encounter in the day's first game.

Action will continue on Tuesday with a South-West derby between Sporting Lagos and Remo Stars at 2 p.m., while Katsina United will take on Enyimba International at 4:30 p.m.

Naija Super 8 is organised by Flykite Productions in partnership with MultiChoice Nigeria and other sponsors like MTN. Hero Lager, DStv, GOtv, SuperSport, Moniepoint, Pepsi, and Custodian Assurance.

NAN