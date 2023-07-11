Ghana: Zambian Pres Woos Jospong to Invest in Country's Waste Management Sector

The Zambia President, Hakainde Hichilema has promised to facilitate the entry of Ghana's Jospong conglomerate into Zambia by the Ghanaian Jospong's to replicate its waste and technology projects in that country.

The Zambian President who is on a working visit to Ghana and toured some of the companies under the conglomerate, expressed satisfaction about what Ghana has done so far through Jospong to create value from the waste menace.

Addressing leaders of the Jospong Group of Companies at the Accra Compost and Recycling Plant (ACARP) in Accra, President Hichilema said leaders of Africa had shifted focus on talking politics to how to create opportunities for the African people.

"We don't need you to persuade us to give you the opportunity to operate, it is our responsibility to build African businesses that will give jobs to our people," he assured.

He assured of setting up a committee at the Zambia Presidency to coordinate with the Jospong team to start work as a matter of urgency.

"We won an election massively, and we are going to walk the talk to improve the lives of the people" adding that, Africans must learn how to choose their leaders so that these leaders can work to the larger benefit of the people," he said.

The Executive Chairman of JGC, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong who received the entourage with key executives of the companies said African waste was organic constituting 61 per cent which must be turned into fertiliser.

He assured the Zambia President and his entourage of an immediate action to establish waste recycling plants and mechanisms to rid their cities of the waste menace.

The Zambian President was accompanied by the Ministers for Tourism, Rodney Sikumba, Mines and Minerals, Paul Kabuswe.

The entourage later toured the waste management facility to observe the operations in the facility.