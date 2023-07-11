Zambia: VVU Honours Presidents Nana Akufo-Addo, Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, Ex-President Kufuor, Others With Honorary Doctorate Degrees

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was last Friday awarded an honorary doctorate by the Valley View University (VVU) in recognition of his exemplary leadership, and varied roles in his endeavours to enhance the cause of humanity.

The colourful ceremony held at the University's Oyibi main campus in Accra also saw the university conferred similar honorary doctorate on former President John Agyekum Kufuor and the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, former First lady of Ghana, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings and the Chief of Staff, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

The honourees were presented with citations as distinguished African personalities for their immense contribution to the societal development.

The Vice Chancellor of VVU, Ghana's first private university, Professor William Koomson who decorated the five with their honours said the university and society in general were grateful to the personalities for their selflessness, commitment to duty and embarking on numerous life-changing programmes.

These life changing initiatives, he said included good governance, health, education and infrastructural growth, women and children's development, mentorship and democratic development.

In decorating the Zambian President, Prof. Koomson said "you have become a beacon of hope for the Zambian people. Your bold steps in combating corruption is remarkable," the Vice-Chancellor noted.

On President Nana Akufo-Addo, a citation presented to him acknowledged his resolve to promote democracy and good governance.

He was also commended for injecting massive resources to transform Ghana's educational sector, especially the implementation of the 'Free Senior High School (SHS)' Programme.

The Programme, since its implementation in 2017, had led to about 1.6 million students enjoying free second-cycle education.

Former President Kufuor citation lauded him for upholding democratic principles during his tenure, as he fought for the cause of peace, unity and Africa's progress.

Former first lady Mrs Agyemang-Rawlings and Mrs Osei-Opare, citations both commended them for their contribution to youth, women and children's development.

With the exception of President Nana Akufo-Addo, who received a citation, the other awardees were adorned with the academic robe to signify their new status and the honour done them.

In response, Zambian President Hichilema said he was grateful to the VVU for recognising him as he sought to improve the living conditions of his people.

African universities, he said should continually work assiduously in meeting their mandate of addressing the needs of the society in every field of human endeavour.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on his part, said he was deeply humbled by the citation given him, adding that it would serve as a motivation to spur him on for more positive actions for the benefit of the society.

Former President Kufuor urged the VVU not to lose focus but remain glued to their avowed educational principles and core values of excellence, integrity and service.

The VVU is the first private university to receive its charter as a fully fledged university in 2007.