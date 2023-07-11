Ghana: Package to Make Teaching, Learning Attractive for Pupils Launched

A New Inservice Education Training (INSET) package aimed at making teaching and learning attractive for pupils at the kindergarten level has been launched in Accra.

The package which was developed by the Ghana Education Service (GES) with support from its collaborative partners addresses the action area three of the new Early Childhood Education (CEE) policy.

It focuses on the play-based, child-centred approach and other creative pedagogies for effective delivery of lessons and has carefully been designed to address the evolving needs of the country's educational system.

Launching the package in Accra over the weekend, the Deputy Minister of Education, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour said the new INSET package would help about 1.6 million kindergarten pupils across the country in their learning approaches.

He said the package was one of the most important tools that would define the future of early childhood education in the country.

The Deputy Minister said the new package would also serve as a manual which would empower ECE participants and pupils as well as all stakeholders in that field.

"This will chart a path that will ensure a sustainable and solid foundation, a firm one that would build a strong and robust education system upon," he emphasised.

Rev. Fordjour said the point of curiosity to learn and the enthusiasm to build a lifelong learning pursuit begun at early childhood- the very time that a child wants to explore what is in store for them in the future and it was the most crucial stage of the child's development.

He noted that research had determined that the first five years of every child was so important because 90 per cent of their brain development took place around that time.

On his part, the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr Eric Nkansah, said the INSET package represented the service's commitment to supporting teachers in their professional growth and providing them with the necessary tools and resources to excel in their classrooms.

He explained that the package had been carefully designed to address the evolving needs of the country's education system.

The collaborative partners were the UNICEF, Sabre Education, Right to Play and Innovation for Poverty Action.