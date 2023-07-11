Nigeria: Corruption Allegation - 'As E Dey Pain Them, E Dey Sweet Us', Adesina Mocks Kukah

11 July 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Following allegation by the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, that Nigerians witnessed the worst phase of corruption under the last administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina Tuesday argued that Kukah was angry because he got no under-the-cassock patronage from Buhari.

Adesina who mocked Kukah in his statement on Twitter, said the cleric was pained by Buhari's decision that were not favour him.

"Who listens to that Bishop again. He's still pained that he got no under-the-cassock patronage from Buhari, unlike in the past. As e dey pain them, e dey sweet us", Asesina said.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.