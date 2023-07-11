Liberia: PPCC Gets New Executive Director

Monrovia — The Board of Commissioners of the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission has appointed Mr. Bodger Scott Johnson as Executive Director of the Commission for a period of four years, Commencing July 7, 2023 through July 31, 2027 respectively. The appointment of Mr. Johnson followed a competitive recruitment process that was witnessed by partner institutions. He will head the Secretariat and manage the day-to-day affairs of the Commission, and ensure implementation of the Public Procurement and Concessions Act of 2010, along with all accompanying regulations on public procurement.

Mr. Johnson brings to this position over 10 years professional experience in both public and private procurement processes and over 13 years of extensive results- and client-oriented experience in all aspects of (international) financial management, business development and strategy, internal controls, and process re-engineering.

In addition to his relevant accomplishments, Mr. Johnson has also served as consultant, researcher, and analyst with extensive experience in programme management of academic and policy research, including donor-funded programmes/projects.

In his most recent assignment (2022-2023), Mr. Johnson served as Independent Consultant with UNDP Liberia, providing support to the Accelerated Community Development Program which aims to meet the real needs of the most vulnerable rural populations through its targeted interventions to the most vulnerable communities, and its integrated offer of services.

He previously served as Concession Contracts/Agreements Expert in the Office of the Legal Advisor to the President of Liberia (2018-2021), Founder and Senior Managing Partner, Concessions Contracts and Business Development at the Environmental Trust Solutions Inc. USA (2011-2018), and Director of Research Administration-Contracts and Budgets at Howard University, National Human Genome Center, Washington DC, USA (1998-2010).

Mr. Johnson holds a Master of Arts in Public Administration with emphasis in International Development and Fiscal Policy from Howard University in the USA and, a Bachelor of Arts in Finance/Economics from the same university. He also holds several certificates in Procurement and E-Procurement.