Liberia: Louisiana Township Gets New Commissioner

Monrovia — Montserrado County Superintendent Madam Florence Brandy has officially inducted into office the newly appointed Commissioner of the township of Louisiana, Mr. Moses K. White.

Mr. White was inducted at a brief ceremony held in the township in lower Montserrado recently.

Speaking during the induction, Mr. White named health, education, roads rehabilitation and reconciliation as key focus of his administration.

He observed that despite being one of the biggest townships in Liberia in terms of land space, there exists no public high school in Louisiana.

He disclosed that he has already started engaging the Ministry of Education and other stakeholders of the township to see reason to elevate the J.W. Richard Junior High School to a Senior High Division.

Commissioner White emphasized that he and other stakeholders in the township will also help ensure that a Technical Vocational Education Training (TVET) program is established there.

He stressed that the establishment of TVET will help young people in the township acquire technical skills to prepare themselves to face future challenges and also immensely contribute towards the rebuilding process of Liberia.

"I know what the people of Louisiana are going through just to acquire Education, I can feel the pinged and something has to be done."

Commissioner White further vowed to work with authorities at the Ministry of Health to improve the current Louisiana Health Center and to see the possibility of constructing a clinic in Sass-Town 2nd Ward.

He disclosed that towards this plan, the Pabai Family has already given him a land for the construction of the clinic for the people of Sass-Town and its surroundings.

He used the occasion to further inform residents of the township that he has begun initiating discussions with Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph to rehabilitate feeder roads in the township.

"If you are appointed by this President to serve and road is not part of your plan , then I don't know who you are in Local Government because the President is trying to connect the country with roads and that we as his direct representation must include roads in our plans."

Commissioner White assured that his administration is going to ensure that Louisiana Township is reconciled and given back to its citizens.

He promised to work with everyone regardless of political, religion, education, tribe and economic statuses in the Liberian society, noting that, "everyone will have a say in my Administration."

Despite this, Commissioner White vowed not to allow himself to be used by anyone to achieve their perceived interest or motive to the detriment of the township and its citizens.

"I will not allow anyone to muddy the Water and expect me to take bath with it. Everyone is going to give account of his or her own deeds."

He further named a 9-man Advisory Council of the council.

Those named to the Council include: Carton Miller-Chair, Roker Barrie-Co-Chair, Rebecca Karyon-Member, Solomon Miller-Member, and Harris Zondo- Member.

Others are: Grace Kpan-Member, Madian Davids-Member, Levi Page-Member, and Morris Barbia.

Commissioner White, however, declared all positions at the Town-Hall nullified. He encouraged interested individuals to re-apply or apply.

He used the occasion to commend President Weah for his preferment and promised to uphold, defend and protect the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

"Finally, Madam Superintendent, with Hon. Moses K.White been onboard I can safely say that Louisiana Township is a No Go Zone for any Political Party. We will speak the Language our People understand, speak the Language our people can speak."

For her part, Superintendent Brandy challenged the newly inducted Commissioner to intensify his efforts towards the achievement of the PAPD.

She encouraged citizens of the township to rally their support around Commissioner White for the benefit and development of the township.

She emphasized that with unity, Louisiana will be on par with other townships across Liberia in terms of economic and infrastructural growth and development.