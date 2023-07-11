Liberia: Nathaniel Barnes Withdraws From Presidential Race

Monrovia — Ambassador M. Nathaniel Barnes has made the difficult decision to withdraw from the upcoming presidential election in Liberia. Citing the best interests of the nation as his primary concern, Barnes expressed his deep consideration for the political landscape, the needs of the people, and the challenges facing the country.

Speaking to a gathering of supporters and the media, Barnes stated, "As a deeply spiritual person, I arrived at the conclusion, along with my wife, that it would not be prudent to continue this quest. Therefore, with the utmost respect for the democratic process and the will of the people, and after deliberate introspection and consultation with my campaign team, family, and advisors, I have determined that the best course of action at this time is to withdraw my attempts to participate in the race for President of Liberia."

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude, Barnes extended his appreciation to his supporters, acknowledging their unwavering commitment to his vision for a brighter Liberia. He emphasized that the decision was not made lightly, but with the utmost consideration for the country and its resilient citizens. Barnes assured his supporters that their dedication, passion, and tireless efforts had been instrumental in propelling the campaign forward and that their commitments would always be cherished.

While Barnes may have withdrawn from the presidential race, he made it clear that he remains steadfast in his commitment to the values and principles that guided his ambition. He pledged to continue actively contributing to the causes and issues that matter most to the Liberian people. Barnes stated, "My withdrawal does not mean I have given up on Liberia--I never will. While I may not occupy the highest office, I firmly believe that change begins at every level of society. This country still needs honest, humble, courageous, and disciplined patriots to participate in its success. I will continue to do so as an agent of positive change, promoting the interest of the people."

Barnes also extended his well wishes to the remaining candidates, urging them to stay focused on the needs and aspirations of the Liberian people. He encouraged voters to remain engaged and informed, emphasizing the importance of participating in the democratic process to shape the future of the nation.

"The decision to withdraw from the presidential race weighs heavily on my heart and marks a significant turning point in my political journey," Barnes admitted. "But I remain motivated and optimistic about the future. Together, as one united nation in harmony, we can overcome our present challenges and achieve a just, inclusive, and prosperous society."