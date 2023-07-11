Liberia: Montserrado District League Heats up As District 16 Battles District 8

Monrovia — The highly anticipated Montserrado County Electoral Districts League will resume on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium, featuring two exciting matches.

The tournament, organized by the Liberia Football Association, commenced in Monrovia on June 30, 2023, with all 17 districts of Montserrado County vying for the championship title. As the teams completed their second round of matches over the weekend, several districts are eager to secure a spot in the knockout stage during the third round of the league.

District 8, currently with two points from two games, is hoping for a victory when they face District 3, who suffered a defeat in their first game against District 16. In their opening match, the players from District 8 held District 14 to a goalless draw, and in their second match, they forced District 15 into a 1-1 draw. However, they need a win to maintain their hopes of progressing to the next stage of the competition. Their opponents, District 16, claimed their first three points of the league with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over District 3 on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

In the late kickoff of the day, District 16, buoyed by their recent win, will face a challenging match against District 14, who have earned a point from a game. In their first league match, District 14 was held to a goalless draw by District 8 and will need to secure a win to improve their chances of advancing to the quarterfinals. A win for either team would mean they only require a draw in their final game to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

District 16, the winners of the first edition of the league, will face District 8 in their last game, while District 14 will face District 3 and District 15 in their third and fourth games, respectively.

The league will continue on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, with District 5 taking on District 7 at the Tusa Field at 2 PM. Additionally, District 12 will face District 10 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium. In other matches scheduled for that day, District 9 will battle District 2 at the Tusa Field at 4 PM, while in the same group, District 6 will meet District 13 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium at 4 PM.

According to the fixture, the quarterfinals of the competition will take place on July 19, 2023 while the final will be played on July 26, 2023.