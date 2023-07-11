Liberia: Four Die in Fire Disaster in Nimba County

Nimba County — Four persons are reported dead in a fire disaster in the Bassa Community, Ganta, Nimba County.

The terrible incident occured on Friday morning, July 7, 2023 at about 2am when an apartment gutted fire.

The actual cause of the fire is yet to be established, but eyewitnesses and community dwellers blamed the situation on electrical faults.

The incident reportedly led to the destruction of over ten homes, according to our Nimba County Correspondent.

The destroyed homes were all connected to the West African Power Pool, managed by the Jungle Energy Power (JEP).

The West African Power Pool Organization which is the association of public and private power entities, is a specialized agency of ECOWAS.

It covers 14 of the 15 countries of the regional economic community including Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal and Sierra Leone.

59-year old, Sam Kamue who had just returned from the United States to visit his family in Ganta was among those who lost their lives in the incident.

Our correspondent says the deceased burnt beyond identification.

Mary Kofah and Ruth Kofah along with months old baby are the other victims.

The gut-wrenching situation has created serious debate among residents of Ganta as they some blame the management of the Jungle Energy Power (JEP) for the incident.

A few months ago, another home got burnt around F-2 Junction, going towards the Pearson community in Ganta city.

Meanwhile, the management of the Jungle Energy Power (JEP) has distanced itself from the situation despite accusations that the fire was a result of electrical faults.