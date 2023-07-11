Liberia: Gedeh4weah - Grand Gedeans Vow to Vote Weah for Second Term

Monrovia — Citizens of Grand Gedeh County gathered in their masse in Monrovia at the weekend with one intention to re-elect President George Weah at the October 10 ballot for a second six-year term.

Their message resonates amongst citizens and residents of the County, according to Randall Dobayou, spokesperson of the newly formed political movement, Gedeh4Weah-2023.

The citizens' engagement was called by Gedeh4Weah'23. The group is expected to be formally launched in Grand Gedeh's capital, Zwedru, as the official campaign for the general and presidential elections begin on 5 August.

Grand Gedeans and a vast majority of Liberians are ready to deliver on a one-off victory in October to avoid a costly run-off in favor of the Weah-Taylor Administration, owing to the incredible nationwide development gains since its inception in 2018, said Mrs. Williametta Saydee-Tarr, acting chairperson of Gedeh4Weah'23.

The Movement, she continued, goes beyond borders and welcomes citizens of Grand Gedeh resident in the County, based in Monrovia and other parts of the Country, and those in the diaspora.

"One may not necessarily be a partisan of the Coalition for Democracy, CDC, but supports the President's reelection - this is your movement, where we will recruit, mobilize, and fully support the second term bid of His Excellency President George Manneh Weah.

Our paramount goal is to have President Weah and his vice president reelected because he's a go-getter of a leader who is eager to see our country developed, she added.

Most Grand Gedeans in government and in the private sector, chiefs and elders, women's groups, the youth and students attended Saturday's event. They say they will remain consistent in their support to the President "because George Weah is our son."

The result of the 2017 presidential election in the County shows that over 90% of voters in Grand Gedeh County favored Weah for the Presidency. The records of the 2005 and 2011 polls, respectively, also demonstrated the County's overwhelming support for the President.

Meanwhile, Grand Gedeh County's Superintendent Kai Farley \announced at the ceremony that the Weah-led Government will break ground to begin pavement works on the Tapita-Toe City road corridor on 21 July.

The national highway from Nimba to Zwedru has been one of the major development concerns of most locals, but the Farley's latest announcement seemed to bring about a great deal of calm.

On October 10th this year, the Liberian democracy will witness a repeat of the two major rivals in 2017 - George Weah and former Vice President Joseph Boakai of Unity Party - facing up in yet another crucial election.