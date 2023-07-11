Ghana: Hohoe Ultra-Modern Market 95 Percent Complete

Hohoe — The ultra-modern market for Hohoe in the Volta Region being constructed under the Ghana Secondary City Support Programme (GSCSP) and funded by the World Bank is 95 per cent complete.

The project, as part of the World Bank's Urban Development Action Plan 2019-2023 under the GSCSP, began a year ago and would be completed within its 18-months duration schedule.

The Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Daniel Noble Awume, who inspected progress of work on the market project expressed satisfaction about work done so far, saying it would increase economic activities in the municipality and also rake in more revenue to support the assembly for other development projects.

Mr Awume, who was briefing the Ghanaian Times about the progress of work on some ongoing projects in the municipality last Friday, noted that measures were being put in place to ensure that all such projects were completed on schedule.

According to him, the market when completed this year, would consist of 106 lockable stores, 144 sheds, a police station, health and fire posts and a creche.

He said plans were far advanced to embark on community engagement to give account to community members on completed, and ongoing ones the assembly had undertaken.

He noted that the new market would help improve on the economic activities of the municipality and give employment to the youth, especially in the area of the new creche in the market to help the nursing mothers sell their goods.

The MCE stated further that, the municipality had seen significant improvement in infrastructural projects, an indication that every traditional area would have its share of the cake.

He, therefore, appealed to the residents to continue to support the government to bring the needed development to the municipality to improve the living standard of the people.

A representative of the Hohoe Market Women and Traders, Ms Mercy Habada, lauded the efforts of the assembly for supervising the project on time.

She said they were impressed by the vision of the government and the progress made on the market so far, adding that the contractor must speed up the structural work for the traders to move into the market.

Ms Habada noted that when the assembly formally asked traders to relocate for the new market to be constructed initially they were skeptical about the idea since they did not have any convenient place to relocate, but were happy that they would now have an ultra-modern market to create ease of doing business.