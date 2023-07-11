Ghana: DVLA Introduces TSDS for Easy Access to Valid Driver's Licence

Tamale — The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), has announced the introduction of Tertiary Students Drive Service (TSDS) initiative across all tertiary institutions in the country.

The initiative, according to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the DVLA, Mr Kwasi Agyemang Busia, was to afford students the opportunity to acquire a valid driver's licence while in school.

To this end, he called on tertiary students to take advantage of the opportunity to be competent licensed drivers before completing their field of academic studies in their various institutions.

The DVLA CEO disclosed these here last Friday in Tamale, as part of his official working visit to the University for Development Studies (UDS).

The visit, he noted, was to partner with the authorities to build and establish a research development for the two institutions for the students to benefit.

Mr Busia stated that their partnership with the university would also go a long way to cement a strong relationship with the two institutions, to build a solid strategy to educate the general public and the student's body more on the road safety.

The CEO said the research would dwell much on the efforts by the partner institutions to improve on the road safety in northern part of the country.

He said the DVLA over the past years had been working closely with the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Ghana Police Service (GPS) and other road user's agencies to make sure that there was sanity on the road.

He added that the mandate of the DVLA was to ensure that good driving in the country was achieved.

"We as an authority would continue to ensure that the standard of good driving in this country be promoted to save lives," Mr Busia added.

The Vice Chancellor of the University for Development Studies (UDS), Professor Alhassan Seidu, thanked the CEO of the DVLA and his staff for visiting the university.

He said the university was working tirelessly to strategise to achieve the set goals of the DVLA.

Prof. Seidu added that the university would create a research development department to fast-track the university in research, and data analysis to compliment the DVLA reforms.

He stated that the university partnership with the DVLA would give more opportunities for the management, and the students to have easy access in acquiring their licence at the comfort of their own.

Prof. Seidu said this would also help them to mobilise more revenue for DVLA and also aid them to maximise revenue, and to assist UDS in data gathering and revenue generation for the DVLA and the UDS.

"We want to partner with them in terms of academy and also designing of programs like transportation in economics so that we can work closely with DVLA to ensure our students acquire knowledge in driving," he stated.