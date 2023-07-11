Ghana: FA Pres Urges Delegates to Protect Country's Football Brand

Kumasi — The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr Kurt Okraku, has emphasised the importance of protecting the country's football and prevent it from destruction.

Consequently, he has urged stakeholders to join forces to safeguard Ghana's football brand, and also acknowledging the significant damage suffered by Ghana football before his tenure began in 2019.

He said this when he addressed the association's 29th Ordinary Congress, held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, yesterday.

It was the first time the event was held outside Accra, and it brought several stakeholders and other football enthusiasts to deliberate on issues affecting the development and promotion of the game.

Mr Okraku touched on many things relating to the development of Ghana football, especially initiatives of the association at the regional level.

Among others, he mentioned plans to have a coordinating office in Accra to oversee the work of Regional Football Associations (RFAs), indicating that GH¢ 100,000 would be given for the purchase of footballs for regional competitions.

While efforts would be made to provide pickup vehicles for Regional FA chairpersons, he said an amount of GH¢300,000 would be contributed for the payment of officiating fees at the regional level.

Mr Okraku announced a GH¢ 1,000 monthly allowance for referees managers at the regional level, while RFA chairmen would get GH¢ 4,000 monthly and vice chairpersons to get GH¢ 1,500 monthly.

Under the 'Catch Them Young', he said the FA would invest GH¢200,000 for training of referees.

He indicated there would be timely donations towards ex-players in the country to support them.

However, the GFA President was worried that some persons he described as 'faceless cowards' were trying to destroy the game and called on all and sundry to come together to develop the profession.

Interestingly, Mr Abdul Salam, owner and bankroller of New Edubiase FC, expressed his anger in protesting the FA Presidents address which he described as mere 'political talk.'

"This is Congress. He should have told us he came to do politics. I have things to do but I sacrificed them and paid for a flight only to be insulted over here," he said.

"There are certain things that shouldn't be said at Congress. I am very experienced in the game and I know what I'm saying. This is not how to hold a Congress.

"If you are a leader, you let people speak for you and not the other way around. His speech was full of jabs; not focusing on the main issues," said the New Edubiase United bankroller.