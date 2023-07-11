Ghana: NADMO Urges Ho Flood Victims to Remain Calm

The Volta Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Ms Ivy Amewugah, has advised individuals who suffered from last Saturday's flood that destroyed goods in shops and homes, to remain calm as her outfit was putting in place measures to support them.

According to the director, NADMO started collating data on the number of shops, individuals, companies and groups affected in the recent disaster, saying it was crucial as the first step in disaster management like flood, to identify the real victims, particularly when there was no casualty to provide them with relevant support.

Speaking in an interview with this reporter in Ho, Ms Amewugah explained that it was not in all cases of disaster that food items were presented, adding that the real needs of victims would be identified and provided with the needed support.

Ms Amewugah explained that so far, it was discovered that some of the damages caused by the flood would not necessarily involve the help of her outfit, but needed the attention of the Ho Municipal Assembly, which would include reconstruction of bridges, culverts and gutters.

She further explained that NADMO was currently involved in supporting other communities in the municipality, where a similar disaster different from flood occurred during the recent heavy downpour, saying trees fell on some roads in some communities in the municipality that her outfit was helping to remove.

Ms Amewugah said there was also NADMO involvement in clean up exercises, where broken trees were carried to communities during the heavy rains, and needed to be chopped with chainsaw to keep the communities clean, as a result of the storm associated with last week's rain that flooded parts of the Ho town.

When contacted, the Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Richard Divine Bosson, said it was true that some of the damages caused by the flood called for immediate attention of the Assembly, saying more rains were expected in the days ahead, therefore the Assembly had already started work.

Mr Bosson explained that the Works Department of the Assembly was already on the field to assess the level of damage caused to bridges, culverts and gutters, and would correct any defects identified as soon as possible.

The MCE, therefore, called on residents to cooperate with the assembly during the difficult times to enable it to replace the damaged facilities, and those that would be beyond the capacity of the assembly would attract central government's attention.