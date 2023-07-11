Nigeria: Abia Govt to Prosecute Owners of Illegal Buildings - Commissioner

"The era of under the table deals where people collect bribes to give approvals indiscriminately is gone."

The Abia State Government says it will prosecute owners of buildings erected with fraudulently obtained approval in the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture in the state, Okey Kanu, made this known on Monday while addressing reporters on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting in Umuahia.

Mr Kanu said the state government has an extant law on the erection of buildings in the state, which had been in existence since 1971, but had been poorly implemented by past administrations.

"Many people have breached this law. Going forward, the government has decided that every building in the state must be duly approved before erection.

"The era of under the table deals where people collect bribes to give approvals indiscriminately is gone.

"Government will not hesitate to demolish any building that does not meet the approved standards and prosecute those involved in breaching the process," he said.

The commissioner said that illegally erected buildings deface the environment and could cause environmental hazards such as flooding.

On education, Mr Kanu said that plans were underway to begin renovating one school in each of the 17 local government areas of the state.

He said providing a conducive learning environment was part of the government's strategy to improve the state's education standard.

"There are plans to capture more schools in the renovation exercise, going forward," the commissioner said.

He further said that Governor Alex Otti has approved the appointment of Dike Nwankwo as the Director-General of Abia Orientation Agency to build the confidence of the people of Abia in the government through public enlightenment campaigns.

The commissioner also said that the governor has appointed football legend Kanu Nwankwo as supervisor for Enyimba Football Club.

"Nkwankwo will be providing technical knowledge to encourage the club to win more laurels," he said.

On salary payment, he said that Governor Otti has directed the immediate payment of the salary arrears for April for verified Abia workers and payment of the June pension for retirees by next week.

"The executive council urged the authorities in the Local Government Service Commission and the Judiciary Service Commission to cooperate with the verification committee to ensure a speedy conclusion of the exercise.

"As soon as the verification exercise is completed at the local government and state levels, salaries of all workers will be paid on the same day," Mr Kanu said.

