Ghana: Reshape Boabeng-Fiema Roads to Boost Tourism - Nana Damoa

Boabeng — The chief of Boabeng, a farming community in the Nkoranza North District of the Bono East Region, has appealed to the Nkoranza North District Assembly and the Tourism Ministry to reshape the road leading to Boabeng-Fiema Monkey Sanctuary into a motorable condition to attract more tourists to the facility.

According to the chief, Nana Owusu Damoa, the deplorable nature of the four-kilometre Ntanko to Boabeng road linking Nkoranza main road to the town was driving away tourists, first time visitors and potential ones to the Boabeng-Fiema Monkey Sanctuary , thereby denying the state a substantial revenue.

He lamented that the Boabeng-Fiema monkey sanctuary was one of the eco- tourism sites which had gained international repute, and must be developed to rake in more revenue for the local economy and the tourism ministry.

Nana Owusu Damoa disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times during a ceremony to present medical equipment to the Boabeng Community-based and Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound at Boabeng on Friday.

The chief said the ongoing renovation exercises at targeted tourism sites such as Kintampo Waterfalls, Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum, among others, in the country by the Ghana Tourism Authority should be extended to the Boabeng-Fiema monkey sanctuary to give the place a face lift.

"We need recreational facilities as an addition onto the monkey sanctuary for the tourists who intend to spend some days at the facility," the chief noted.

He called for projects, such as accommodation facilities for tourists, and library project embarked upon by the Authority, which had been abandoned, to be revisited.

According to him all efforts to have the problem addressed by state authorities had yielded no results.