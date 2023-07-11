Ghana: Puma Energy, University of Ghana Partner to Bridge Gap Between Industry, Academia

Puma Energy Ghana and the Careers and Counselling Centre of the University of Ghana have announced a strategic partnership to recruit talent from Ghana into its businesses locally and across the African sub-region.

The move is part of efforts to bridge the gap between industry and higher learning education, and to provide young people with a firm foothold in a particular industry.

The programme brings together graduates and experienced trainers for an intensive 12-month training programme designed to nurture and provide exciting opportunities for those who excel to evolve within the company.

Speaking about the initiative, the General Manager of Puma Energy Ghana, Mr Zwelithini Mlotshwa, said. "Puma Energy is constantly building its talent pipeline. We like to develop talents in local markets and it is always exciting and an honour to foster the gems that are within our operational areas. In doing so, we learn both from each other and our rich experiences. This, I believe, contributes to making us formidable as an organisation."

Mr Mlotshwa emphasised that the University of Ghana was respected and acknowledged for its commitment to teaching, and its research excellence matched with its commitment to addressing social challenges through a range of research interests.

He added that over 90 per cent of Puma Energy Ghana's employees were recruited locally, adding that in 2023, Puma Energy was focusing on recruiting some of the best graduates in the country by holding recruitment events at Ghanaian universities, including the University of Ghana.

Expressing her sentiments on the collaboration, the Director of the University of Ghana Career And Counselling Centre, Rev. Dr Bridget Ben-Naimah, added, "Students are people who take lessons from an educational institution to enter into a particular profession, thus, it is always a delight and an honour when we get offers from esteemed organisations like Puma Energy to play the catalyst role in driving students into their identified fields of professions. It is an exciting journey for both students and graduates and a pat on the back as an institution. It shows we are on the right path."

Yasmina Lloyd, Graduate Recruitment Manager, Puma Energy, reiterating their choice, said, "Puma Energy is committed to recruiting and developing talent across our markets in Africa, and we welcome opportunities to engage with academic institutions such as the University of Ghana."

"At Puma Energy, we are looking for talent who can bring unique skills and experiences to our entrepreneurial environment." In speaking about graduate training experience with Puma Energy, Mrs Lloyd added, "We encourage creative thinking and provide platforms to pilot new ideas which can evolve into commercial opportunities. This enables us to develop tailor-made solutions to market-specific challenges," she said.