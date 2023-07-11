Ghana: Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP Presents Motorcycles to 30 Polling Station Coordinators

Tarkwa — The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Mr George Mireku Duker, has said a strong political party is a good dividend for a party in government.

He, therefore, encouraged polling station coordinators in the constituency to work hard, re-energise their skills and help the NPP, the party in government, to achieve its vision and programmes, as they get ready for the 2024 elections.

Mr Duker stated these when he presented motorcycles to 30 polling station coordinators in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency in the Western Region, on Saturday.

He stressed that "Polling station coordinators have a critical role in this crucial time of our political history, to brand the NPP, embark of effective political campaigns in tune with the party's agenda of delivering development to Ghanaians."

The NPP, he said, was desirous to promote the developmental agenda of Ghanaians and would need the polling station coordinators to spread the good news, for example, on one ambulance, one constituency and free SHS and the dualisation of the Takoradi-Tarkwa road currently under construction.

Mr Duker, who is also Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, told the gathering that, for a party in government to deliver on its mandate, it would require a strong political machinery and organisation, hence the role of the coordinators.

The coordinators, he argued, would be charged to lobby and propagate the good news of the NPP.

Mr Duker said, as a leader of the constituency, in early 1990s, he had helped improve the NPP's organisation and continues to achieve various goals as an MP, in the health and education sectors, saying that, in sports, he had helped Medeama SC to clinch the league trophy.

"We need to enhance our lobbying skills and reach out to the people. Yes, we need an effective and mobile coordinator. This bike is not for your personal use, it's for serious political campaigns for the NPP in Tarkwa-Nsuaem.