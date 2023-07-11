Ghana: Road Minister Inspects Tor Road Reconstruction

Tema — The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah yesterday toured the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) road which is currently under reconstruction.

The 7.1 kilometre road spanning the GTP roundabout to Kpone had been unmotorable for some time now.

This led to the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union declaring an indefinite sit down industrial action nationwide, recently.

However, the strike was suspended on the third day, when the minister intervened with a promise to fix it.

Yesterday's tour by the minister and his technical staff was therefore to ascertain the process of work and interact with executives of the union.

Speaking to journalists after the tour, Mr Amoako-Attah thanked the union executives for the corporation and the goodwill they had exhibited so far.

"I hope it will turn into a permanent one beyond me as a minister," he stressed.

He noted that their concerns were legitimate, especially when their strike was non-violent.

According to him, dialogue was the best solution to any industrial challenge, he therefore urged them to continue to express their concerns in that manner.

He stated that reconstruction was ongoing on the road with all potholes filled and grading progressing speedily.

The minister stated that the petroleum industry was vital to the country's development, and that tanker drivers had an important role to play.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

That, he said was the reason why government promptly intervened to stop the strike and within 10 days the road had become motorable.

He added that similar reconstruction were being done on access roads leading to other TOR depots at Takoradi, Kumasi and Buipe.

He also lauded a seven-member committee tasked to monitor the progress of work on this four roads, saying their inputs had so far helped expedite progress of work.

He tasked committee members to visit Kumasi, Takoradi and Bui, to ascertain the progress of work, adding that the tour would be facilitated by the sector ministry.

Mr Amoako-Attah further promised to pay periodic visit to the sites to update himself progress of work.

The chairman of the union, Mr George Nyaunu thanked the minister for listening to their concerns and taken action to remedy the situation.

According to him, the charting of petroleum products was a delicate issue and should be done on good roads to avoid accidents and its resultants calamities.

He said the reconstruction of these access roads will go a long way to ensure safety of the product and comfortability of tanker drivers