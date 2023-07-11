Ghana: Political Leaders Seek Solution to Effutu-Gomoa Land Dispute

Political leaders in the Effutu and Gomoa areas of the Central Region, have constituted a bi-partisan committee to find lasting solution to the "escalating land dispute", with a call on chiefs and residents to remain calm.

The committee comprises of the Members of Parliament (MP) for Effutu and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Naana Eyiah Quansah, Gomoa Central MP, and Deputy Minister of The Interior, Richard Gyan-Mensah, Gomoa West MP, and Desmond Paitoo, Gomoa East MP.

Other members include Alhaji Zubairu Kassim, Municipal Chief Executive, Effutu, Kojo Otoo, District Chief Executive (DCE), Gomoa Central, Bismark B. Nkum, DCE, Gomoa West DCE and Solomon Quarm, DCE, Gomoa East.

A land dispute has been brewing between the two traditional areas amidst violent clashes as developers target the area.

Addressing a press conference in Accra yesterday, Mr Afenyo-Markin said the committee stands united in its unwavering commitment to resolving the dispute and safeguard the ancestral lands of all the people within the respective areas.

He said a joint meeting held on Sunday, and attended by all political leaders discussed the concerns surrounding the land dispute and recognised the need for proactive measures, to address the challenges.

"To ensure a fair and comprehensive resolution, we emphasised the importance of engaging with all relevant chiefs and opinion leaders, fostering an environment of constructive dialogue and mutual understanding," Mr Afenyo-Markin explained.

He said the committee would engage the paramount chiefs and relevant government bodies such as the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Local Government, the Ministry of The Interior, Lands Commission, potential estate developers, and managers of businesses within the affected areas, in finding solution to the dispute.

"By involving these stakeholders, we aim to comprehensively address administrative and traditional boundary issues, fostering a coordinated effort towards a lasting solution.

"Our objective is to emphasize the need for caution and adherence to legal and regulatory frameworks, protecting the interests of all parties involved," Mr Afenyo-Markin said.

The matter, he said, "transcends partisan affiliation and requires a united approach from all political leaders.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said: "As political leaders, we hold the responsibility of preserving the cultural heritage and security of our communities. We assure the chiefs within our respective areas that we will utilise our influence and authority to protect their ancestral lands from any unjust encroachment. "

He indicated that the committee's commitment to maintaining peace, unity, and the well-being of the constituents remained steadfast and paramount.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said: "Our joint position is clear: no one, including ourselves or any other individual, will be used to take away the lands of any chief. We are steadfast in our commitment to protecting their interests and preserving the rich heritage of our communities.

"We extend our assurances to the chiefs that they should all remain calm and that we will utilise our influence, authority, and the appropriate government bodies to ensure that their ancestral lands are safeguarded from any unjust encroachment."