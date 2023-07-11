Africa: FIFA World Cup 2026™ African Qualifiers Official Draw On 13 July

The official Draw of the FIFA World Cup 2026™African Preliminaries Qualifiers will be conducted on Thursday, 13 July in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

The draw will be live on CAF digital platforms and CAFONLINE.com at 15h00 GMT (18h00 Cairo time) - a few hours after the 45th CAF Ordinary Assembly that will also be held in Abidjan.

For the Draw, the Member Associations of CAF will be divided into nine (9) Groups.

Winners of each Group will automatically qualify for the FIFA World Cup™ 2026. The four best runners-up (from the Groups) will play in a CAF Play-Off tournament. The winner of the CAF Play-Off Tournament will play in the FIFA Play-off Tournament.