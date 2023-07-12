Africa: A Look At Abidjan, Host of the CAF General Assembly and Upcoming Major Competitions and Events

The economic hub of Côte d'Ivoire, Abidjan, will be abuzz with CAF activity over the next few months as excitement continues to build up for the hosting of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Côte d'Ivoire 2023.

First on the agenda is Thursday's 45th CAF Ordinary General Assembly, taking place at one of the city's tourist attraction hotels, the Sofitel Hotel.

The same venue will also host the official draw of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ African preliminaries qualifiers later in the evening.

Located on the southern Atlantic coast of Côte d'Ivoire and renowned for its impressive skyscrapers, the beautiful city of Abidjan is also one of the host cities for the CAF Women's Champions League, scheduled to take place later this year.

This event will serve as a dress rehearsal for next year's TotalEnergies CAF AFCON, Côte d'Ivoire 2023.

Aside from the football action that will unfold at the Olympic Stadium of Epimbe, visitors to Abidjan have numerous tourist and entertainment options to choose from when taking a break from the football.

Eye-catching landmarks worth visiting include the Ebrié Lagoon, a 130km narrow lagoon connected to the sea by the Vridi Canal, which showcases the city's beauty.

The city also boasts historical museums such as the Musée des Civilisations de Côte d'Ivoire, where visitors can delve into the rich history of the city and country.

Abidjan has a population of about 6.3 million citizens, accounting for 21.5 percent of the nation's overall population.

Like most parts of Côte d'Ivoire, French is the local language, but Baoulé, Dioula, Dan, Anyin, and Cebaara Senufo are among the native languages spoken in the city.

Summary of key CAF Events to be hosted in Abidjan:

45th CAF Ordinary General Assembly

Official Draw of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ African Preliminaries Qualifiers

CAF Women's Champions League

TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Cote D'ivoire 2023