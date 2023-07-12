Nigeria: Army Chief Promises to Restore Peace in Kaduna, Others

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has said the Nigerian Army under his command would do the needful to restore peace and security in Kaduna State and other troubled states.

Lagbaja gave the assurance yesterday when he received the Governor of Kaduna State Uba Sani on a courtesy visit in Abuja.

The COAS, who thanked the people of Kaduna State for the cordial relationship and good understanding that had existed between them and the Nigerian Army, said the governor's visit was timely.

He said the visit had afforded the army leadership the opportunity of a feedback on what was happening in Kaduna and the desire of the people that the army should do more to entrench peace and stability in their communities.

According to him, Kaduna holds a special place in the heart of military men, especially officers of the Nigerian Army.

He said, "We all know that several military establishments, critical ones for that matter, are located in Kaduna - the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), the Defence Industries Corporations of Nigeria, the Premier 1 Division, Armed Forces Command and Staff College and even the Infantry Power Centre and the Nigerian Army School of Infantry just to name but a few, are located in Kaduna.

"Besides, for an average army officer, we have a sentimental attachment to Kaduna because in the course of our career, we must award at least one or more courses of duty in Kaduna.

"When we work to entrench peace and stability in Kaduna and the communities around, we are not doing it only for the people of Kaduna State, we are doing it also because military men will be beneficiaries of the peace and stability that we will bring to our community.

"So, we see you as a strong and very dependable ally and I want to thank you for the support that the Nigerian Army formations and units domiciled in Kaduna have been receiving from the people of Kaduna State," he said.

Lagbaja said the acknowledgement of the people on the return of peace and stability to Kaduna was an example of how the military could work with the people to bring about the desired peace and a perfect example of what could be done.

Earlier, Governor Sani described the appointment of Lagbaja as the army chief as well-deserved and commended the efforts of the army aimed at restoring peace and stability in the state.

Sani said the activities of Lagbaja as GOC of 1 Division gave him confidence that the president made the right choice in appointing him.

He said peace had largely returned to the southern part of Kaduna where the COAS personally led the battle against banditry and terrorism as GOC.