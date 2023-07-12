Kenya: Koome Bans Odinga's Wednesday Protest, Vows 'All Lawful Means' to Stop It

Nairobi — The National Police Service has outlawed planned anti-government protests organized by the opposition citing infringements on the part of Azimio Coalition.

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome said in a statement Tuesday that the coalition failed to inform security agencies about their intention to hold mass demonstrations, rendering countrywide protests slated for Wednesday illegal.

Koome said police stations in affected areas had received no official communication from the organizers regarding the demonstrations, only learning about them solely through media reports.

"Consequently, and in the interest of national security, the National Police Service wishes to inform the public that in the absence of notifications by planners of any demonstrations as a legal prerequisite to enable Police provide adequate security to demonstrators and the public, Police have no other option but to take necessary measures to disperse all illegal demonstrations," he said.

In the interest of national security, the IG said government will not permit the protests and warned that it will employ lawful measures to disperse any such unlawful gatherings.

While Article 37 of the Constitution (2010) guarantees freedom of assembly, picketing, and petitioning, Koome argued that recent statistics had shown that similar demonstrations had resulted in significant property damage, loss of innocent lives, and harm to law enforcement officers.

The IG emphasized that his office remains dedicated to upholding the Constitution of Kenya, as well as the principles of the rule of law and respect for human rights.

He lauded the security agencies for their unwavering service to the country and assured them of the government's support in carrying out their duties.

"We commend the selfless service of NPS officers to our nation and assure them of our unwavering support as they fulfill their duty to protect life and property impartially," said Koome.

Raila-led agitation

The planned demos come at a time President William Ruto is preparing to host Iranian President Ebrahim Rasi for a state visit.

A section of leaders drawn from the opposition have been been adamant in insiting that they do not need police permission to picket arguing that every Kenyan is allowed to express his views without interference by the government.

On July 7, Azimio leader Raila Odinga announced more protests in the country following what he described a "successful mission" during the coalition's inaugural protest on the same day.

Odinga said he was happy that his supporters were brave enough to march to the Nairobi Central Business District from Kamukunji where he addressed a rally.

"We made a major achievement because we were able to access the CBD even though police tried to stop us," he said, declaring: "We are unstoppable."

Police lobbed teargas to disperse a crowd that was following him from Kamukunji where he was accompanied by dozens of other opposition leaders.

"We even got to KICC where they have always blocked us from accessing and we ended up at Central Park which was our destination from Kamukunji," he said.

Odinga kicked off the collection of 15 million signatures ostensibly to remove Ruto from office over new tax measures and skyrocketing commodity prices.

He vowed to ensure power gets "back to the people" through constitutional means without specifying.

"Power belongs to the people and that is what the Constitution says," he told a Saba Saba rally in Kamukunji Friday.