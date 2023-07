Nairobi — President William Ruto has warned against violent opposition protests tomorrow saying no deaths or destruction of property will be tolerated.

He made the remarks in Embakasi, Nairobi during the issuance of title deeds to residents.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua added that the police are under strict orders to arrest anyone who breaks the law during tomorrow's countrywide demonstrations.

Gachagua indicated that nobody will be spared regardless of their social or political status.