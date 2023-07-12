Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest, Three Others in Ebonyi

The Catholic authorities have issued a statement on the incident.

Gunmen have abducted a Catholic priest in Ebonyi State, South-east Nigeria.

The priest, Joseph Azubuike, was abducted on Monday, alongside three other people whose names could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

The abducted priest is the parish priest of St. Charles Parish, Mgbaleze Isu in Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

The Chancellor of the Diocese, Mathew Opoke, a reverend father, confirmed the abduction in a statement.

He said that Mr Azubuike was abducted close to his parish on his way back from pastoral duties.

Mr Opoke said the abductors have established contact with the church, and have demanded for an undisclosed amount of money as a ransom.

The chancellor has asked the public to pray for the unconditional release of Mr Azubuike by his abductors.

"The abductors are making financial demands but with your prayers, we are going to have them back unconditionally," he said in the statement.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately reach the police spokesperson in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, for comments. She did not respond to calls and text messages from our reporter.

Abduction-for-ransom has become one of the prevalent crimes in most Nigerian cities, and everyone, including students, school children and clerics, appear to be easy targets.

Thirty-nine Catholic priests were killed, while 30 were abducted in 2022, according to a report.