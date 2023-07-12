Nigeria: Reps Ask FG to End Ban On Sales of Petrol in International Border Communities

The House said the review of the ban is in light of the removal of fuel subsidy.

The House of Representatives has asked the federal government to review the ban on the sale of petroleum in communities 20 kilometres inward of international land borders.

Following a motion moved by Adegboyega Isiaka (APC, Ogun) on Tuesday, the House resolved that government should review the ban in light of the removal of the petroleum subsidy regime.

The last administration had in 2019 directed that petroleum tankers must not go beyond 20 kilometres inwards of an international border.

The policy was initiated to stop the smuggling of petroleum to neighbouring countries like Chad, Cameroon and the Benin Republic.

President Bola Tinubu had on 29 May announced the termination of the fuel subsidy regime.

The sudden announcement by Mr Tinubu caused a spike in the price of PMS across the country and removed the arbitrage between the price of the product in Nigerians and neighbouring countries.

While moving the motion, Mr Isiaka said, "Despite the removal of subsidy on petroleum products by the government, the ban is yet to be lifted, thus causing hardships to millions of Nigerians living and conducting businesses within the affected area (located in 15 states of the federation) who have to travel kilometres to get the products or pay an extra amount to secure the products for their daily needs."

He described the policy as negatively impacting the people within 20 kilometres of the international border-radius.

Mr Isiaka urged the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and other relevant government agencies to immediately lift the ban, thus, allowing duly registered fuel stations within the communities to be supplied with petroleum products.

Members voted in support of the bill when Speaker Tajudeen Abbas put it to vote.

Consequently, the House mandated the Committee on Customs and Excise, when constituted, to ensure implementation.