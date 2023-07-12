Nigeria: Family of Four, Two Others Killed in Enugu Road Crash

Four of the victims, who are yet to be identified, were a man, his wife, and two children, witnesses told this newspaper.

A total of six persons lost their lives on Tuesday in a multiple road accident in Enugu State, south-east Nigeria.

The accident, which involved a crude oil tanker, an SUV, a Hiace bus and a fully-loaded truck, occurred along Ninth Mile-Ugwu Onyeama Road in the state.

Some of the survivors were taken to the Our Saviour Medical Centre, the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu and the Enugu State University of Technology Teaching Hospital, for treatment, Vanguard newspaper reported.

A video clip apparently recorded shortly after the incident has been circulating on various WhatsApp groups.

The clip, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, showed that the accident occurred when the crude oil tanker had a head-on collision with the truck carrying cement.

The SUV, consequently, rammed into the truck during the crash, while the oil tanker smashed the Hiace bus.

Four of the victims, who are yet to be identified, were a man, his wife, and two children, witnesses told this newspaper on Tuesday night.

Several others- about 11 of them- were also injured in the accident.

Deputy governor visits

The Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ossai, who visited the scene and the hospitals, said he rushed to see the victims on receipt of information about the accident.

Mr Ossai, a lawyer, said the cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained, explaining that the state government was awaiting a report from relevant institutions responsible for such matters.

"Unfortunately, we lost some lives while a couple of our people were injured.

"We are also grateful to the security agencies who came and effected the immediate rescue," he said.

The deputy governor assured that the government would support those who were injured for their treatment and post-treatment rehabilitation.

He said the government would work with institutions such as the Federal Road Safety Corps and others to encourage road users to minimise the incidence of road accidents, saying most of them were avoidable.

Doctor speaks

The Medical Director of Our Saviour Medical Centre, Emma Ngwu, said the accident was "ghastly with a lot of fatalities".

Mr Ngwu, a medical doctor, said 14 survivors were brought to the hospital while six bodies were deposited in the hospital's morgue.

"We have been busy all this while, trying to make sure those of them who are alive get treated and 10 of them are seriously injured," he said.

A survivor identified as Blessing said the Hiace bus - filled with passengers - took off from Abakaliki, in Ebonyi State and was en route to Lagos State before the accident occurred.

Ms Blessing thanked God for saving her and others just as she prayed for quick recovery of those who sustained various injuries.