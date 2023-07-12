Nigeria: PDP Governors Meet in Abuja Over Crisis in Party, Task Govt On Insecurity

11 July 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The PDP governors also called on NEC, security agencies and the federal government to be neutral in the off-season governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States.

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors' Forum (PDP-GF) has called on the federal government to tackle insecurity in the country.

The PDP governors made the appeal in a communique issued after their meeting on Tuesday in Abuja.

The communique was read by the forum's Chairman, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

Mr Mohammed said the governors at the meeting expressed their concerns on the deteriorating security situation in the country, especially the destruction of lives and properties in Plateau and Zamfara States, among others.

"The meeting consequently advised the federal government and security agencies to rise to the situation and bring the situation under control.

"In the interim, the forum would cooperate with the federal government on issues concerning the welfare of Nigerians and good governance while striving to maintain the independence and autonomy of the forum through offering constructive criticisms where necessary," Mr Mohammed said.

He also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the security agencies, and the federal government to be neutral in the off-season elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States.

Mr Mohammed said the meeting resolved to work together and unite the forum.

"The aim of the forum is to provide a platform for peer review of issues, policies, programmes and achievements (legacy projects) of member-Governors across the PDP States," he said.

Asked about their stand on a PDP substantive national chair, Mr Mohammed said it was an affair for the party to decide, not the governors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the governors elected on the platform of PDP were in attendance except that of Rivers, Siminalayi Fubara.

When asked why he was not at the meeting, Mr Mohammed explained that Mr Fubara took the excuse that he would not be able to attend.

The forum chair, however, assured that all PDP governors are united.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.