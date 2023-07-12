Nigeria: Shut Your Door Against Ex-Governors Lobbying for Appointment, Former Kaduna Milad Umar Tells Tinubu

11 July 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Public office is a trust that cannot be entrusted to person (s) of dubious character," Mr Umar said.

A former military administrator of Kaduna State, Dangiwa Umar, has advised President Bola Tinubu not to entertain desperate lobbyists and former governors asking for appointments in his administration.

Mr Umar in a statement to reporters on Tuesday described desperate lobbyists and former governors whom he accused of bankrupting their states and dividing their people along religious lines.

"Public office is a trust that cannot be entrusted to person (s) of dubious character," he added.

However, Mr Umar did not mention the names of the former governors he was referring to, but advised the president to avoid their company.

"Mr President please avoid the company of people who show embarrassing desperation in lobbying for appointment in your government.

"Public Office is a trust which should not be extended to persons of dubious character particularly former Governors who have bankrupted their states and left them with heavy debt burden and deeply divided along ethnic and religious lines.

"You cannot afford to be diverted from the onerous task of reclaiming the country, which Dr Umar Ardo correctly characterised as a failed state, the former governor said.

Mr Umar was governor of Kaduna State between 1985 to 1988 during the military regime of Ibrahim Babangida.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.