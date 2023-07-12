Africa: A Stellar Line-Up of Legends Set to Illuminate CAF General Assembly and FIFA World Cup Draw

11 July 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The economic capital of Côte d'Ivoire, Abidjan, is preparing to host two major events on the African football calendar this week - the CAF Ordinary General Assembly and the 2026 FIFA World Cup Preliminaries draw.

A constellation of African football legendary figures has been invited to grace these prestigious occasions on Thursday, with a roster that includes African champions and iconic players from the rich history of the continent at the World Cup.

From Senegal's Elhadji Diouf to Cote d'Ivoire's own revered Didier Drogba, alongside notable personalities like Togo's Emmanuel Adebayor, the cream of African football's elite will be in attendance.

Among the esteemed guests are luminaries such as Jay Jay Okocha (Nigeria), Alexandre Song (Cameroon), Wael Gomaa (Egypt), Asamoah Gyan (Ghana), Khalilou Fadiga (Senegal), Geremi Njitap (Cameroon), Houssine Kharja (Morocco), and Youri Djorkaeff (France).

Furthermore, the event will be graced by the presence of prominent Ivorian Legends like Didier Zokora, Siaka Tiene, Aruna Dindane, Cyril Domoraud, Alain Gouamene, Abdoulaye Traore, Emmanuel Eboue, Ahmed Ouattara, Bonaventure Kalou, and numerous others.

