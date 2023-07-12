Nigeria: Federal Govt Lauds Team Nigeria's Qualifications for Budapest World Athletics Championship

The Nigeria Wrestling Federation contingents at the just concluded 2023 Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid put up an impressive show by winning two Gold and a Bronze medal as part of the Wrestling Federation's preparations towards a successful outing in next year's Olympic Games in Paris.

Olympic silver medallist Blessing Oborududu, defeated Katerina Lange of USA 10 to 0 points in the 68kg Bronze medal match, while Mercy Genesis and Esther Kolawale, gave a good account of themselves by picking up Gold medals after beating Ashlynn Ortega of USA ,7 to 0 points and Jacqueline Mollocana of Ecuador, 15 to 2 points in the finals of 62kg and 50kg respectively to put the spirit high for the brimming Wrestling Federation.

In his assessment of the wrestlers, President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), Champion Daniel Igali lauded the efforts of the trio as he notes that wrestling is turning out to be one of the country's best hopes to win medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Igali while insisting there was room for improvement commended the resilience of Mercy Genesis, Blessing Oborududu and Esther Kolawale who were earlier involved with Team Nigeria at the 2nd edition of the African Beach Games in Hammamet, Tunisia, where they won three gold for the country.

Igali the Wrestling Federation has identified about 8 athletes who should be given these opportunities but funding constraints meant only 3 could trend.

The Olympic Champion also hinted that the Spanish Grand Prix was a good platform for the athletes to get ready for the world championships coming up in Serbia in September.

Igali added that up next for the contingents will be to compete in Hungary before returning to Nigeria to compete in the annual Governor Diri National Wrestling Classics in Yenagoa from 1st to 8th August, 2023.