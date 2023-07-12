Nigeria: Squad Lists for FIFA Women's World Cup Confirmed, 736 Players to Represent 32 Nations

12 July 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Salifu Usman

736 players will represent their nations in the fast approaching 2023 FIFA Women World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

With the tournament just nine days from kick-off, the full squads for all 32 teams were released and confirmed on official FiFA.com on Tuesday.

736 of the world's best female footballers will converge in the southern hemisphere for the ninth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup™, each with the dream of lifting the iconic trophy at Stadium Australia in Sydney/Wangal on Sunday, 20 August.

The FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ kicks off on Thursday, 20 July with New Zealand facing 1995 winners Norway at Eden Park in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau.

The action will continue in Australia on the same day, with Australia facing Women's World Cup debutantes Republic of Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney/Wangal.

Nigeria's Super Falcons, one of the competitors and who is ever present at the quadrennial global soccer showpiece, will open their campaign against Canada in Melbourne on Friday, July 21.

