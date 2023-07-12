Liberia: Morlu Leads Boakai's Campaign Funds

Former ruling Unity Party (UP) says it has enlisted Liberia's former Auditor General John Morlu, II, to lead its campaign fundraising efforts for Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai's presidential bid.

The Unity Party Campaign said in an update Tuesday, 11 July 2023 that Mr. Morlu will provide financial management insights as a Consultant to the Campaign Committee.

"I am thrilled to share an incredible update with you all. We have enlisted the support of former Auditor General John Morlu, II to lead our campaign fundraising efforts and provide financial management insights as a Consultant to the Campaign Committee," the UP update said.

The main opposition party said Mr. Morlu's renowned expertise in combating corruption and his deep understanding of financial management make him an invaluable asset to the UP Campaign Team.

"Together, we will make significant strides towards our shared goals, inspiring trust and confidence in our supporters," the party said.

"We are grateful to have Mr. Morlu on this crucial journey towards a more prosperous Liberia."

Mr. Boakai, Liberia's immediate past vice president, is making a second try for the presidency on the Unity Party ticket after he lost to incumbent President George Manneh Weah in the 2017 elections.

He remains Mr. Weah's main political rival in the coming October 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

The Unity Party has coded its 2023 presidential bid the "Rescue Mission," after accusing the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change of allegedly reversing the country's progress.

The UP has asked supporters to donate whatever they gave and rescue the country.

In his response to the party's request, Mr. Morlu has backed the Unity Party campaign efforts, assuring Liberians that they can trust their hard-earned donations will be 100% protected and used for the purpose for which they have given them.

"We are raising funding for the following: Campaign Infrastructure, Campaign in all parts of Liberia, Protecting Votes-Poll Watchers and Voter and Roll Monitoring," he said in a communication.

"Get Out the Vote (GOTV); Choose and donate now for Joe Boakai. You can choose to make your donation."

The UP Campaign said donors can choose to make their donations anonymous or public.

"In any event, only Joe Boakai will see your donation and thank you for your active support. We do not want to see you unjustly punished by Weah for your right to donate."

The party asked donors not to be wary, urging them to be courageous.

"For God's sake, stand up and do something to rescue Liberia. We ask you [to] donate to Joe Boakai."

Morlu said it is essential to ensure that donations go to a reputable and transparent process like the one the UP has created.

"Also, consider volunteering your time and skills to support the Joe Boakai campaign. You can offer assistance with organizing events, canvassing, vote monitoring, poll watching, phone banking, or providing technical expertise."

According to Morlu's statement, relevant government experience counts, adding that real education and proven skills matter.

He said Joe Boakai is proven and tested and has enormous integrity and standing.

Morlu noted that Liberia is headed in the wrong direction, urging Liberians to rescue it with their heart, soul, and donation of their money and time.