Liberia: I Am Disappointed, Not Surprised

-Cummings reacts to revelation on Boakai

Presidential hopeful Mr. Alexander B. Cummings says he is disappointed, but not surprised by talk show host Henry Costa's revelation against political rival Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

On Monday, 10 July 2023, Mr. Costa alleged that former Vice President Boakai orchestrated the purported criminal lawsuit against Mr. Cummings to protect and secure his interest for the presidency in the 10 October 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

Mr. Boakai and Mr. Cummings were both seeking to head the once formidable Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) presidential ticket before the opposition bloc crashed.

Initially made up of four political parties, the CPP is now left with Cummings' Alternative National Congress (ANC) and a faction of the Liberty Party (LP) after Boakai pulled out his Unity Party, just as Mr. Benoni Urey and his All Liberian Party (ALP) did.

The CPP crashed after an internal political fight ended at the Supreme Court.

But Costa alleged Monday that Mr. Boakai personally requested ALP leader Mr. Urey to file the lawsuit to counteract a provision in the CPP Framework document that would have debarred the UP leader from contesting due to his ill-health.

But Cummings, addressing reporters Tuesday, 11 July 2023 at the ground of the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, said he saw that long ago that the failed lawsuit against his personality was initiated by Amb. Boakai.

He spoke after completing the National Elections Commission (NEC) Candidate Nominations process.

"To some extent, what Henry Costa said is true. It's not surprising because we saw that long. It's still very disappointing that these false allegations will come out or be made against me. Look, we will move on and we have moved on," Mr. Cummings stated.

Mr. Cummings stated that Liberians and the entire world know that the allegation brought against him concerning altering the CPP Frame Work Documents was false and untrue.

He stated that they wasted lots of time and resources in court to be exonerated because there was no basis or evidence to have him prosecuted for a crime he didn't commit.

Mr. Cummings noted that all that is now in the past and his focus is now on making his case to the Liberian people to have him elected this October.

"Right now, my focus is to make my case to the Liberian people to give them a chance to restore good governance, economic growth and provide jobs for Liberians," Cummings said.

On Tuesday, Mr. Cummings participated in the National Elections Candidate nominations process at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville.

The opposition leader completed the first phase of the process which is intended to qualify aspirants to contest elected positions in the October elections.