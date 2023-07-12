West Africa: Burkina Faso Reach WAFU B U20 Semi-Finals, Cote d'Ivoire Redeem Themselves

Burkina Faso became the first side to qualify for the semi-finals of the WAFU B U20 Boys Cup in Cote d'Ivoire after defeating Ghana 2-0 in their Group A match on match on Monday.

The Young Stallions qualified for the last four thanks to the victory at the Robert Champroux Stadium in Abidjan.

Abdoul Ouattara (1-0, 11th) and Libo Ismaël Seone (2-0, 74th) were the architects of this success for the home side.

The Burkinabè did not give the Ghanaians time to settle as they multiplied their attacks from the flanks that created problems for their opponents. Before the quarter hour, thie efforts paid off thanks to Abdoul Ouattara who took advantage of this great opportunity for the Burkinabes.

Forced to seek the equaliser, the Ghanaians threw themselves into battle and with all their might they attacked continously but the determined Stallions withstood the pressure.

In the last quarter of an hour, Libo Ismael Seone took advantage of a loss of possession in the middle of the field before the Burkinabe player crucified the Ghanaian goalkeeper.

The results sent Burkina Faso to the last four while Ghana have to win their last match against hosts Cote d'Ivoire to stand any chance of advancing from the group.

Meanwhile Cote d'Ivoire U20 national team, known as the Baby Elephants, redeemed themselves after their defeat against Burkina Faso by securing a resounding 4-1 victory over Niger on the second day of the group stages in the WAFU-B U20 Boys Cup tournament.

Determined to bounce back from their disappointing 1-0 loss to Burkina Faso in the opening match of the WAFU-B U20 Boys Cup, Coach Dao Lassina's Young Elephants displayed a dominant performance, overpowering their Nigerien counterparts with four goals.

The Ivorians showcased their ambitions from the early stages of the game. Petcho Camara capitalized on a favorable counter-attack and beat the Nigerian goalkeeper in the16th-minute with the opener.

The Nigerian defense struggled to contain the relentless Ivorian attacks, allowing Oumar Konaté to showcase his skills by scoring two quick-fire goals in the 41st and 42nd minutes (0-3).

After the halftime break, the Elephants returned with the same level of motivation. Gilbert Yao was fouled in the penalty area while attempting a strike from the side.

The referee pointed to the penalty spot, and Abdramane Konaté calmly converted the penalty kick (0-4, 48th minute).

Despite their control over the game, the Ivorians were caught off guard as Niger managed to pull one back in the 64th minute. A well-executed free-kick found the Nigerian captain, who restored a glimmer of hope for his team.

However, that would be the only goal for Niger as the score remained unchanged. Ivory Coast could breathe a sigh of relief before their final group match against Ghana on Thursday.