West Africa: Ecowas Chair - West Africa to Tap From Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda - Obidike

As the world celebrates the election of Nigeria's president Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Chairman Economic Community of West African States(ECOWAS) in Guinea-Bissau, APC chieftain, Hon Obidike Chukwuebuka said his emergence would bring in policies promoting economic activities in West Africa which means the Sub-Saharan states will benefit of the shared renewed hope of President Tinubu.

The APC Chieftain, disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement.

Recall that Tinubu emerged as the Chairman of ECOWAS at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the bloc in Guinea Bissau.

Hon. Obidike, in his reaction to Tinubu's emergence, said it would boost Micro, Small and Mediums enterprises within the sub-region and place West Africa in a better side of the world map. President Tinubu's leadership will go a long way in helping the economies of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and facilitate the integration of economic activities in the region.

Chief Obidike described Tinubu as capable and experienced, with strong leadership skills that will help address the various challenges facing the continent, adding that Tinubu's administrative acumen would lead ECOWAS to economic development, political stability, desired peace, and economic prosperity in West Africa and Africa as a whole.

Obidike said he's optimistic that President Bola Tinubu will lead the subregion into glorious times.