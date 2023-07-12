Liberia: Outgoing U.S. Ambassador Apologizes for Word Choice in Press Conference, Acknowledges Misunderstanding of 'Nonsense' in Liberia

11 July 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — Outgoing United States Ambassador Michael McCarthy has issued an apology for his choice of words during his penultimate press conference, acknowledging that he did not fully grasp the negative connotations associated with the word "nonsense" in Liberia.

During the press conference, Ambassador McCarthy condemned the recent attack on Senator Prince Y. Johnson's Church, deeming the action unacceptable and asserting that such behavior should not be repeated, referring to it as "nonsense." However, during his final press roundtable with the Liberian media on Tuesday, Amb. McCarthy expressed regret that his use of the phrase may have overshadowed the Embassy's crucial message, which called on political parties who had endorsed the Farmington Declaration to refrain from engaging in provocative or violent acts.

In a solemn statement, Ambassador McCarthy acknowledged that he had also provided inaccurate information in a press release following his recent trip to the Southeast. He had previously stated that the Liberian Legislature had spent US$65 million on itself in FY 2022. However, he now clarified that the unaudited statement of the consolidated fund account for the calendar year 2022, released by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, indicated that the correct figure was US$90.8 million. This amount constituted approximately 11 percent of the total budget of US$811.6 million.

Further details regarding Ambassador McCarthy's statement will be provided shortly.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.