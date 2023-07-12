Liberia: U.S. Not Okay With Sanctioned Officials

The United States Embassy in Monrovia refutes reports that it has approved sanctioned individuals to contest in the October 10th elections.

Outgoing United States Ambassador Michael A. McCarthy, says reports that the U.S. Embassy was asked about nominating sanctioned individuals for office and it agreed, is false.

"Next, I would like to address the false reports that the U.S. Embassy was "asked" about nominating sanctioned individuals for office and that the Embassy replied that this was 'alright.'The Embassy is NOT 'okay' with it", Mr. McCarthy told a news conference in Monrovia Tuesday, 11 July as he ends his mission to Liberia.

However, he expresses disappointment that political parties in the country are nonchalant or relaxed about the Global Magnitsky sanctions.

He notes that the U.S. Department of the Treasury spends many hours and other significant resources to research and approve sanctions on individuals, saying "Though the Embassy is separate from the Treasury Department, we fully trust and respect the validity of these designations."

Amb. McCarthy continues that the fact is that no Liberian Government entity has even formally taken up the accusations to initiate an investigation to determine the veracity of USG "allegations" is extremely disappointing and discouraging.

"That said, if the voters of Liberia wish to elevate the public office Individuals, who have been sanctioned, that is their prerogative", he adds.

But the Ambassador underscores that this should also prompt the listener to ask if anything else from the same source is suspect.

The United States Treasury has sanctioned Senators Varney G. Sherman and Prince Yormie Johnson respectively for bribery and votes selling or pay for play, and three former officials of the executive for involvement in significant public corruption.

Despite their designation, four of those involved including both senators are contesting in the upcoming elections.

