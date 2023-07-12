Liberia: Woman Gang-Raped to Death

Margibi — An unidentified woman believed to be in her 30s has allegedly been gang raped to death in Kakata, Margibi County.

The deceased's half-naked body was discovered in the 14th Road Community during the morning hours of Tuesday, 11 July 2023.

The incident created panic among residents of the community and Kakata. Up to press time the deceased was yet to be identified by anyone.

Speaking on anonymity, some eyewitnesses claimed to have seen the victim before the time her body was covered under the auspices of the Liberia National Police (LNP) and the Kakata City Mayor Emmanuel Goll.

The eyewitnesses explained that the deceased was observed to have been brutally abused sexually by the gangs.

They said they saw a piece of mosquito net tied to the victim's right hand, and that she wore a lapper shirt. The eyewitnesses indicated that no body part was extracted so far.

The police along with the mayor requested to see the 14th Road Community Chairperson, but she was nowhere to be found at the moment.

Residents of the community and eyewitnesses were skeptical about speaking to the media about what they observed earlier this morning before the arrival of the police in Kakata.

The police through the Crime Services Division CSD are investigating the incident.

The NewDawn newspaper however established that during the late night of Monday, the victim was heard crying in the community. Voices of Men could also be heard around the victim.

Residents of the 14th Road Community were expressing great fear because of the misfortune in their community.

But Mayor Goll said if no one claims a connection to the deceased, the body will remain in the community until 12 July before it is declared a government body.

The police have started inquiring about sensitive information from people in the area about the lady.

Some of the onlookers were heard remarking that the situation is dangerous and very scary.

They suggested that the police have to do everything possible to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The news of the discovery of the lady's body has spread fast in Margibi like wildfire as people seek to understand how the incident occurred.

Some of the residents believe that the victim was gang raped, but others think that her appearance showed that she may have died from something else.

From the deceased's appearance, some of the onlookers wondered if she was a drug addict, while others thought that she may have been sick.