Liberia: Dan Morias Resurfaced

vows to build human resource capacity

Former Maryland County Senator H. Dan Morias has resurfaced and declared his intention to battle incumbent Senator J. Gbleh-bo Brown for the Senate this October.

Morias said he will build human resource capacity for the young people of Maryland County. He said human capacity is a key reason he has relaunched his senatorial bid.

After completing his candidate nomination exercise with the National Elections Commission (NEC), Morias said his interest now is investing in the human resource development of the county.

He said his first tenure which was characterized by improving infrastructure such as clinics, constructing schools, connecting roads, electricity, and water for the people.

But he said his interest now is to improve the potential of the people.

"Now that I'm getting old, if not old already, my focus now is investing in human resource capacity. Not to give you young people money, but empowerment, ensuring you're trained, well-prepared competently, sufficiently to serve your country," former Senator Morias said.

He stressed that Liberia as a country, collectively can reduce the footprints of poverty, hunger, and unemployment only if Liberians are exploring the possibilities of building the minds and capacity of the young people.

He hailed the National Elections Commission (NEC) for professionally improving the process of candidate nominations.