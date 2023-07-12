Liberia: 'Companies Fail to Meet Expectations' - Public Works Minister Tells Senate

Monrovia — Public Works Minister Mrs. Ruth Corker Collins and her team appeared before the Liberian Senate committee of a whole on Tuesday to provide updates on the ongoing road construction contracts awarded to various contractors. During the hearing, Minister Collins revealed that some companies contracted by the government of Liberia to carry out road construction are failing to meet the expectations outlined in their agreements and are underperforming.

The purpose of the hearing was to obtain information from the minister and her team regarding the status of the road construction contracts and to address concerns about contractors abandoning these projects despite receiving payments from taxpayers. Lawmakers specifically referenced the road works leading to the southeastern parts of Liberia, expressing dissatisfaction with the nonperformance of certain companies. Some legislators even suggested that these underperforming companies may have the support of officials who hold shares in these entities.

Among the companies mentioned during the proceedings were the New Millennium Construction Company, Desire Construction Company, JD Construction, Chen Construction, and Fultsure Builders. The accused companies were present at the hearing, alongside the ministers.

During a heated debate, members of the Senate accused Minister Collins and her team of providing false testimony under oath. They disputed the ministry's claim that the companies working on the road stretch between River-cess and Sinoe Counties were actively engaged in construction, as evidence suggested the absence of contractors and an impassable road for pedestrians. Initially, a motion was proposed to detain the ministers and their team for 24 hours in a common jail for perjury, but it was later amended to ensure that due process was followed.

One of the companies listed by the Ministry of Public Works as nonperforming, 'DESIRE,' argued that they had received 80% clearance for the work completed but had only been paid 60% of the agreed payment. However, Senator Milton Teahjay of Sinoe County and other lawmakers accused the company of providing incorrect information to the Senate, as the road in question was currently unusable.