Liberia: Media Icon Ola Signal Expands Influence With New U.S. Venture

Monrovia — In a groundbreaking move, renowned African media mogul Olasunkanmi Olanrewaju, popularly known as Ola Signal, has established his presence in the United States, solidifying his authenticity as a media icon. With a remarkable track record and unwavering ambition, Ola Signal has consistently pushed boundaries and is driven by a relentless desire to achieve more.

Ola Signal's journey began in 2003, during his university days at Olabisi Onabanjo University, when he first ventured into the media and entertainment industry. Fearlessly pioneering events in his home country of Nigeria, he organized groundbreaking initiatives such as the Face of Tourism Reality Contest in Oyo, Ogun, and Ondo States, the Oyo Festival in 2009, and the Miss Tourism Oyo and Ogun State pageants. Ola Signal's passion and determination further led him to play a pivotal role in bringing the Miss Nigeria Entertainment Reality TV Show 2008 to Obudu Cattle Ranch and the Nigeria Entertainment Award, amassing numerous notable achievements along the way.

Embracing the words of the late Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti, "Water no get enemy," Ola Signal went beyond testing the waters in Nigeria and ventured further to other shores. With Ghana as his launching pad, he embarked on a journey that ultimately led him to the land of Liberia. Recognizing the urgent need for transformation in the Liberian media and entertainment sector, Ola Signal fearlessly stepped in and became a beacon of hope. Overcoming opposition with wisdom and tenacity, he introduced the prestigious Liberty Youth Awards in 2018, inspiring Liberian youth to recognize their creative potential. Subsequently, Ola Signal became the publisher of Liberia's leading Social and Entertainment Magazine, Liberia Spotlight Magazine, and introduced Liberia's first-ever reality show, Big Brabee Liberia, which garnered significant viewership and acclaim.

Demonstrating his unwavering ambition and commitment to new experiences, Ola Signal, as the CEO of Signal Media International, announced the establishment of an umbrella company headquartered in the United States. This venture aims to uphold the pride of African media, technology, and entertainment in the diaspora. One of the company's major milestones is the planned hosting of the first-ever All African Festival USA in the summer of 2024. Additionally, Signal Media International will launch the Pan African Diaspora (PADI) magazine and Pan African Diaspora (PADI) television channel, available on cable and the internet, further enriching the media, technology, and entertainment landscape.

Exciting developments are on the horizon for September 2023, as Ola Signal unveiled plans for the BUY DIRECT business app. This online buying and selling platform will create a digital hub for both home-based and diaspora Africans to connect and trade without restrictions. Ola Signal assured the audience that BUY DIRECT will facilitate seamless and secure transactions, enabling Africans to purchase local products and foodstuffs from their home countries at affordable prices and have them delivered to their doorsteps in America.

Concluding his speech with humility, Ola Signal expressed deep appreciation to the African Union, Pan African Circus of America, America Chamber of Commerce, NBC, All African Indigenous Group USA, and other supporters for their invaluable contributions and opportunities. The African community takes immense pride in Ola Signal's accomplishments and eagerly anticipates the transformative impact he will make with Signal Media International.